I was reading Mary Hogan’s letter about cars with rolled-up windows, using AC, and I had to laugh. Clearly Ms. Hogan does not suffer allergies, have issues with exhaust, and has no problem with noise. She also clearly doesn’t have a kid in the back seat screaming about the wind in his face. Or a dog trying to jump out.

Please, just do what’s comfortable for you and don’t worry about other people’s windows.

Shannon West

Langford