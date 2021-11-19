Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Ferries could carry answer to Malahat closures

There is a simple, cost-effective, and environmentally sound way to make travel past the Malahat more reliable. Upgrading the ferry docks at Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay to allow full-size buses to load would allow 450 people to travel on one of BC Ferries new Island Class electric ferries when the Malahat is closed. Six doubledecker buses can carry over 500 people.

Responses to climate-related travel disruptions must start with improving inter-community bus service, not moving more of the cars that are a big part of creating the climate crisis.

Eric Doherty

Victoria

