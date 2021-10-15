Appointing more women to lead Canada’s military would help prepare the country for threats of the 21st century, reader writes. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Appointing more women to lead Canada’s military would help prepare the country for threats of the 21st century, reader writes. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

LETTER: It’s time for some testosterone interruptus in Canada’s military

Policy changes that allow all citizens, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, to participate fully in military service, is vital to maintaining a military both representative of Canada’s population and having, among its ranks, individuals with the talents and strengths needed to successfully defend the country against 21st century threats.

As anyone who has or continues to serve in the military knows, the bedrocks of military service – team cohesion, trust, and character – hinge on the military being an inclusive, egalitarian organization and military psychology has and continues to support this objective.

We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that our military leadership secures a strong, able and seasoned candidate who happens to be a woman. Her appointment would shatter the glass ceiling for all time. That’s something women of all ages could cheer for. It is my direct experience that women who do not suffer fools (or male foolishness) gladly make the very best leaders.

William Perry

Victoria

