Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langford tree bylaw cuts public out of the process

It’s evident that good governance of a city includes letting the taxpayer weigh in thoroughly on bylaws that impact their lives. The new Langford council knows this especially after a recent election when lack of public consultation and transparency were major issues and arguably a reason they were elected.

So it’s alarming that council took less than three days to introduce, discuss, and consult residents before adopting a new bylaw. Choosing to blindside the public with a restrictive bylaw on tree cutting with harsh penalties after only weeks into a new mandate is both shocking and disappointing.

On Dec. 19 the introduction of a last-minute agenda item for a ‘special’ afternoon council meeting caught taxpayers off-guard. Until then the meeting itself was largely ignored by the public since there was only a closed-door item on the agenda.

On Dec. 20 council quickly fired off a press release on the proposed bylaw to supposedly allow for adequate public input.

On Dec. 21 a second ‘special’ council meeting was set and then after a couple hours of public discussion, the bylaw was adopted that afternoon. Presto, all in less than 72 hours.

There are usually weeks before a proposed bylaw, temporary or otherwise, is adopted to allow for thorough public input and for council to consider its ramifications carefully. There are usually council procedures to prevent agenda items from being inserted into the agenda at the last minute.

Never mind that council knew residents were given inadequate notice about the bylaw a few days before Christmas and during holidays when many are travelling and staff needs a break.

Never mind there was a school break and the city was coping with a once-in-a-quarter-century blizzard.

Never mind that there are no other jurisdictions that we know of which does the public’s business this time of year.

Langford council needs to amend its procedure bylaw so this alarming precedent of fast-tracking a bylaw in less than three days without thorough public input never happens again.

Shaping public policy is a serious business and must never be done at the expense of democratic principles.

The end doesn’t justify the means.

Stan Bartlett, vice-chair

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jordy’s Journal: The good and the bad of the Damar Hamlin incident

Just Posted

Monthly bottle collections at Oak Bay High in 2022 raised $7,499.85 for revitalization of the Jack Wallace Memorial Track. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Rotary, alumni double down on 50/50 bottle drives

The Canada sign in Victoria’s Inner Harbour is pictured in early 2023. Canada accepted a record number of immigrants in 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Immigration key to Greater Victoria’s economy as Canada set record in 2022

Flowers and Sunshine acrylic on canvas by Madison Hart at West End Gallery.
At the Galleries: Bright landscapes, happy accidents, activisim take centre stage

Someone in Victoria had a frustrating birthday after a sign meant for them was put on the wrong lawn. (Pexels photo)
Opinion: Victoria company sues woman after mistakenly putting birthday sign on her lawn