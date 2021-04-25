LETTER: Let market determine number of cannabis shops

I suffer from chronic back pain. Drugs from one of Sidney’s five drug stores work but have many side effects including addiction. Liquor works from one of Sidney’s five liquor stores but can cause addiction and violence and other medical problems.

Cannabis works from one of Sidney’s only two dispensaries. Cannabis reduces my pain to tolerable levels. The side effects are being hungry and happy and friendly. I have a prescription for it. Still the town council deems cannabis, which is legal, can’t be sold in more than two locations.

The town should let demand decide how many cannabis stores can survive here. If it’s not convenient to buy I’ll grow my own, which is legal.

Steve Smith

Sidney