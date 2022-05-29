Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Museum issue will relegate NDP to history

Dear John (Horgan), we the public regret to inform you that as of October 2024 your services are no longer required.

Your priorities should have been focused on the current crises related to the family doctor shortage, nurses and health-provider burnouts, the looming nurses shortage and the post-pandemic recovery issues.

Instead, we get a new museum that, while important for the history of our province, makes no sense at this time. This short-sighted failure to read the room will regretfully open the door for the Liberal party to possibly become the next government. Sad days indeed.

Wayne Messer

Saanich

