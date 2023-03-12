Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Oak Bay council fails to follow safer path

To be clear, Coun. Carrie Smart’s motion at the meeting on Feb. 27, supported by Couns. Andrew Appleton and Lesley Watson, was modest in the extreme. The motion called for staff to seek input from affected residents for a possible change to the traffic control order to make the Henderson Road bike path full-time, and to prepare the necessary amendments to bring back to council for a final decision.

If council approved those amendments at a subsequent meeting, after what would have no doubt been a fulsome discussion with members of the public, then all that would have been required is changing approximately 25 signs, period. One would be hard-pressed to find a more economical way to increase safety on this busy corridor for cyclists and those walking on the adjacent sidewalks.

The minimal costs would have no impact on current or anticipated projects. Council would simply be implementing a recommendation found in the 2011 Active Transportation Report, a report that was shelved with no meaningful action taken by Oak Bay over the last 12 years.

That Oak Bay does not have safe cycling routes for children, amongst others, to travel safely in our community is simply unacceptable. While our municipal neighbours and the University of Victoria take meaningful action on active transportation, for all the right reasons of climate, health, and safety, Oak Bay lets our community partners down, yet again.

Now, if only some of the Oak Bay councillors invested the same passion and time to providing safe cycling routes that they have demonstrated with regard to protecting deer, we might just get somewhere.

Tim Taddy

Oak Bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Active Transportation Plan a step backward

Just Posted

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Leaders from Vancouver Island grocery brands announce a fundraising campaign to bring life-saving diagnostic equipment to BC Cancer – Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Vancouver Island grocers come together for blooming good cancer campaign

Albert Middleton turned 108 March 11th, celebrating with cake champagne and his kids. (Courtesy of Broadmead Care)
Canada’s oldest living veteran of the Second World War turns 108 in Saanich

Niki Ottosen holds her receipt after paying $25 for the City’s filing fees. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Activists rally at City Hall after case against the City of Victoria was dismissed

Pop-up banner image