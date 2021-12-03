Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Oak Bay suites should be limited to owner-occupied homes

As a retired realtor of 40 years, I would beg to differ with Couns. Ney, Appleton, and Green about legalizing secondary suites in single-family homes. They feel that it shouldn’t matter whether the home is owner-occupied or has two separate renters.

It has long been possible in many municipalities that owners supplement the cost of their home by offering rental suites. It is understood and accepted. However, when absentee landlords use a secondary suite zoning to acquire real estate for profit such properties often deteriorate and prices rise to make affordability for new homeowners even more difficult.

That is not to say that renters are of some sort of lesser quality than owners. They often do not have the same long-term interest in maintaining the property (leaves, snow, automobiles, etc.) and nearby neighbours’ concerns are seldom dealt with in a timely fashion. Consequently, adding legal suites should surely begin only in owner-occupied residences.

Patrick Skillings

Oak Bay

Previous story
LETTER: CRD tactic goes from saving to borrowing
Next story
LETTER: Mayor Young’s vision for Langford has paid off

Just Posted

A vehicle similar to this red 2022 Hyundai Kona was stolen from Nanaimo recently, Saanich police say, and was used to flee the scene of a gas station armed robbery at Burnside and Harriet roads on Friday afternoon. (Hyundai Canada)
Saanich police seek male suspect in Friday afternoon gas station armed robbery

After a couple agreed to match donations up to $12,000 toward the purchase of ER beds for the Royal Jubilee Hospital, the community came through on Giving Tuesday to donate enough to purchase nine beds. (Courtesy Victoria Hospitals Foundation)
Victoria foundation targets funding 2 hospital beds in 24 hours, community rallies to fund 9

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes (from left), Tsartlip First Nation Chief Don Tom, and Tsawout First Nation Chief Harvey Underwood signed a memorandum of understanding between the nations and the municipality on Friday (Dec. 3). (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
WSANEC Leadership Council, District of Saanich look to improve relations

A Cooper’s hawk was Wild ARC’s 3,000th rescue of 2021. (Wild ARC/Facebook)
Wild ARC tops 3,000 south Vancouver Island wild animal rescues for the year