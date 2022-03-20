Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Public commitment to vaccinations is inspiring

The letter from Jennifer Jones is out of line when it refers to the “holier-than-thou attitude of the vaccinated.”

She is part of the five per cent of the eligible people of B.C. who chose themselves over the other 95 per cent to not get vaccinated because they think it may be bad for their own health, and that is more important than the rest of us in their opinion.

I have never seen 95 per cent of people get on board to help each other before and it’s inspiring. I won’t get into some of her false claims and just thank all those for getting vaccinated even though they had some doubts about it because they wanted to protect all of us and they decided to risk it anyway.

Steve Smith

Sidney

