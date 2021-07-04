LETTER: Reconciliation requires listening

John Harris of Esquimalt wonders if we, as a nation, are up to the hard slog to build a true history, and make for real reconciliation. I must agree with him.

But I must also state the obvious: that, like it or not, we must have this talk, must listen, with hearts as well as ears – including not imposing our own perception of what is right on events.

We can see, in our neighbours, what half-hearted efforts and willful ignorance do to corrode a society. If we do the same, we too will be faced with the same rot – and I doubt we want it.

John A. Laidlaw

Victoria