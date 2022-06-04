LETTER: Rename Triangle Green in honour of the Queen

The City of Victoria has a grand opportunity to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the 70 years of reign, by renaming the Triangle Green near the Johnson Street Bridge to the Platinum Jubilee Garden.

There are seven trees planted on the eastern edge of the triangle, symbolizing the seven decades of Her Majesty’s reign as Queen of Canada and Head of the Commonwealth.

To whatever nation one belongs, the Queen is held in high esteem, and her royal longevity deserves some visible and permanent recognition in the city where the monarchy has significant history and heritage.

May the council of the day see gratitude and wisdom in the act of renaming.

David Spence, president

Royal Commonwealth Society Vancouver Island