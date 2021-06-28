LETTER: The hypocrisy of ‘land defenders’

The Indigenous bands of Southern Vancouver Island have imposed a two-year moratorium on old-growth logging on their traditional lands. At the same time, they are developing a stewardship plan for logging and resource extraction.

The provincial government supports their actions, as does logging company Teal Jones. They recognize that the original inhabitants have not only a vested interest but long-established knowledge of what the land will support and their people’s need.

The only group that doesn’t support them are the so-called “land defenders” that are still illegally occupying the area and use their disrespectful actions to show that they think they are the only experts that should decide what’s done there. Maybe they should research the words hypocrite, racist and colonialist.

Jason Kitt

Sooke


