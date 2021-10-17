LETTER: The province’s passive pandemic response

The antidote to passivity is not just action, but intentional action. Action without intention will take us somewhere, but not necessarily where we want to go.

It is regrettable that Premier Horgan and his Health Minister Adrian Dix, embraced multiple media victory laps as they tooted the success of the province, highlighting how far they were ahead of others. Sadly today, the reality is indeed sobering, and highlights that the delay in taking action, which includes following up on vaccination enforcement, continues to undermine the intent.

We all know that actions have consequences – but, being passive has consequences, also.

William Perry

Victoria