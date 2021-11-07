letter

LETTER: Unvaccinated increase risk of a fifth wave

The problem is, as we all know, we still have approximately 15 per cent of people who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not vaccinated.

Even as booster shots are being planned for, the danger remains that enough circulating virus will stall the diminishing of the number of cases and when that happens, as we’ve seen in the past with other waves that we’ve been through, there’s the danger of resurgence.

Everyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated, please get vaccinated. That’s how we put this pandemic behind us.

William Perry

Victoria

