LETTER: Victims of crime left betrayed by legal system

LETTER SIG

Re: No charges forthcoming in one of B.C.’s largest-ever money laundering probes (Online, March 1)

Why do I feel betrayed by a system that is supposed to protect and help me?

It would be beneficial to improve the legal system in the area of monetary awards provided to victims of criminal acts. The way it is now, the awards are often so large that they will never be paid.

In our case, $4 million would have been appreciated, but will never be paid by an accused fraudster that knows how to hide his money obtained from crime.

It t would be more just if we could come up with lesser amounts or simply revert our debts to the accused’s name altogether.

We wouldn’t have to worry about the large line of credit we had hoped to pay off entirely. We wouldn’t have to worry about the smaller debts that the fraudster had created during his mismanagement of our company, he would be logically responsible for these debts, not us any longer.

The other option would be to implement automatically that if the award amount is not paid, a loss of freedom and a jail sentence should be the next consequence.

Frederique Philips

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Greater VictoriaLetter to the EditorSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Coalition of 125+ B.C. groups call for pay equity legislation

Just Posted

The Town of Sidney is exploring its options for the idle waterfront property leased to Washington State Ferries for the Sidney-Anacourtes route. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Only one vessel equipped for Sidney-Anacortes route – but it’s needed elsewhere

A rendering of Abstract Development’s three storey, 25-unit residential project near Swan Lake in Saanich. (Courtesy Abstract Developments)
Saanich council passes controversial Swan Lake townhouses in narrow vote

Located at 1804-845 Johnson St. in Victoria, this condo is on the market for $499,900. (Realtor.ca)
A look at $500,000 listings across Canada

Big Brother Canada describes Kuzie Mujakachi as a master manipulator. (courtesy Big Brother Canada)
Two Victoria women promising to manipulate their way through new Big Brother season