LETTER: Young man took responsibility for his actions

I am the land property owner where a truck crashed into a fence on Idlemore Road in Sooke.

A couple of days after the matter was reported, the young man driving the truck came to my house, knocked on the door, and apologized for the incident. He also paid for the damage in full.

Fearing the possibility of retribution from the homeowners, he still stepped forward. It took courage and honesty, to do that, and I have a great deal of respect for this young man. I believe he has a bright future in front of him, and I do not want anything about this incident to sully that.

We need more people like him.

Mike Gibson

Sooke



