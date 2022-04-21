PHOTOS: Vancouver Island Yoga asks public to pick names of baby goats

Vancouver Island Goat Yoga is asking for the public’s help in naming two newborn Nigerian dwarf goats.

On April 15, Tofino gave birth to twin boys at Dana Haydon and Mat McTaggart’s farm in Shirley.

“They’re so adorable,” said Haydon, who co-owns Vancouver Island Goat Yoga with McTaggart.

Now, Haydon and McTaggart are hosting a contest to name the baby goats with the winner receiving two tickets to goat yoga classes.

“All our goats are named after places on Vancouver Island so the only rule is the names must be Vancouver Island-themed,” Haydon said. The contest ends on April 30. To enter email vancouverislandgoatyoga@gmail.com.

Vancouver Island Goat Yoga holds classes every Saturday at Pioneer Park in Shirley (across the street from Shirley Delicious Cafe), beginning at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, please go online to vancouverislandgoatyoga.ca.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

