Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Today in B.C.: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Podcast: Musician talks being a kidney transplant recipient, release of his first book

On this edition of Today In BC, host Peter McCully chats with Vince Ditrich, a drummer for many years with the legendary rock band Spirit of the West. Ditrich also played with Doug and the Slugs, BTO, Long John Baldry and more. The musician talks about the band, his profound experience of being a kidney transplant recipient, and his new gig as an author having released his first book, The Liquor Vicar.

