B.C. player named to Canada’s Davis Cup tennis squad

He’ll be the veteran of the group for Team Canada.

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil joins young guns Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., and Peter Polansky of Toronto in representing Canada at the 2021 Davis Cup by Rakuten Tennis Finals, Nov 25-Dec. 5 in Madrid, Spain.

“With just a month to go before the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals, we are delighted to name the team that will represent Canada in Madrid,” said Canadian Davis Cup team captain Frank Dancevic. “We came so close to becoming world champions two years ago and, although we know it will be a great challenge, we believe that with Félix, Denis, Vasek, Brayden and Peter, we have a team capable of going all the way.

“We start with tough ties against Sweden and Kazakhstan, and all the teams that qualified are very strong, but we are heading to Spain with plenty of confidence that we can achieve our goal.”

Pospisil will join Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov at the Finals for what will be the 21st occasion he has represented Canada in the Davis Cup. The 31-year-old holds a 12-11 record in singles and a 10-8 record in doubles. His clutch performances in both disciplines saw him help propel Canada past Italy, the United States, Australia and Russia en route to the 2019 Davis Cup final (lost to Spain). He is currently ranked No. 85 on the ATP Tour.

The 2021 Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals will consist of six groups each comprised of three nations. Groups A and B will complete their round-robin matches in Madrid, Groups C and F in Innsbruck, Austria and Groups D and E in Turin, Italy. The Canadian Davis Cup team presented by Sobeys, in Group B, will play its first tie against Sweden on Thursday, Nov. 25 followed by Kazakhstan on Sunday, Nov. 28. The winner of Group B will play its quarter-final on Wednesday, Dec 1. The final will be played on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Canadian Davis Cup team presented by Sobeys 2021 Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals journey will be broadcast live on Sportsnet and TVA Sports and streamed on SN NOW. Coverage of their opening round-robin tie against Sweden will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Nov. 25 and its second group tie against Kazakhstan at 4:00 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, Nov. 28.

