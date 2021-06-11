BCHL

BCHL designates Chilliwack as sole host of 2021 Showcase event

After one year in Chilliwack, the league intends to move the event around starting in 2022-23

After sharing hosting duties last year, Chilliwack will regain its status as sole host of the BCHL Showcase.

The Chilliwack Coliseum has been designated as the venue for the 2021 event, which will see each of the BCHL’s 18 teams playing two games, one home and one away, over five days (Oct. 20 to 24).

See the full schedule below this story.

Chilliwack hosted the event from its inception in 2012 through 2018, and shared the BCHL Showcase with Penticton in 2019. Salmon Arm hosted in 2020.

“We are honored to be hosting this prestigious event once again in our community,” said Barry Douglas, Vice President, Business Operations and Governor for the Chilliwack Chiefs. “The BCHL Showcase has been instrumental in providing a platform for BCHL players to be identified by college and professional scouts. We are grateful to host this event at a time when our hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other local businesses could use an economic boost.”

RELATED: BCHL moves Showcase Festival to Salmon Arm

RELATED: Chilliwack loses half of BCHL Showcase to Penticton

The return to Chilliwack may be a one year deal however, with the BCHL intending to return to a Showcase Festival format in 2022-23 and Showcase Festival format in 2022-23, moving the event to different communities across British Columbia.

“We are thrilled to bring our Showcase event back after a year off last year,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “Our league is all about exposure and giving our players the chance to show their skills in front of scouts so they can move on to the next level and achieve their hockey goals. Over the years, this event has proven to be a great way to get those conversations started.”

Fans will have the opportunity to attend 2021 BCHL Showcase games under whatever guidelines are in place from the Provincial Health Office at that time.

Ticketing information will be provided at a later date.

————————————————

2021 BCHL Showcase schedule

Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. – Prince George at Wenatchee

Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. – Salmon Arm at Coquitlam

Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. – Langley at Penticton

Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. – Wenatchee at Powell River

Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. – Penticton at Surrey

Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. – Victoria at Prince George

Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. – Nanaimo at Salmon Arm

Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. – Coquitlam at Nanaimo

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. – Powell River at Cranbrook

Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. – West Kelowna at Victoria

Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Merritt at Chilliwack

Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. – Surrey at Trail

Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. – Cranbrook at Cowichan Valley

Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. – Alberni Valley at West Kelowna

Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. – Chilliwack at Vernon

Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. – Vernon at Alberni Valley

Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. – Trail at Langley

Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. – Cowichan Valley at Merritt

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLhockey

Previous story
Lamar Odom prepares to fight Aaron Carter, but first he fought PTSD
Next story
Victoria runners hit their stride at Track Classic

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Tattersall Drive reopens in Saanich after police incident closed traffic

The road was closed to all traffic between Saanich Road and Quadra Street

Dancers Jean and Geoffrey Penola perform the traditional pangalay dance at this year’s virtual Mabuhay Filipino Arts and Culture Festival. (Courtesy of the VFCA)
Victoria association holding virtual festival for Filipino Heritage Month

Events include six days of performances and take-out food

A crowd waits outside the government liquor store in North Vancouver, 1942. (Courtesy of BC Liquor Stores)
BC Liquor Stores toast a century

Exclusive offers on wine and spirits begin Saturday, will continue until July

Police are searching for Abigayle Singh, 25, who left the Victoria General Hospital June 7 against physician recommendations. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Police searching for woman who left Victoria hospital against recommendations

Abigayle Singh, 25, is believed to be in the Victoria area

Genevieve Lalonde pushes past Mariah Kelly in the last few metres to win the women’s 1500 metres at the Victoria Track Classic at Centennial Stadium on June 9. (Kevin Light/AthleticsCanada)
Victoria runners hit their stride at Track Classic

Olympic qualifier event held Wednesday night at University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
POLL: Should there be a moratorium on old-growth logging on Vancouver Island?

The fight over the future of B.C.’s old-growth forests has thrust a… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the G7 Summit, at the airport in Newquay, United Kingdom, Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Details on Canada’s vaccine sharing plan coming Sunday, up to 100 million doses

Canada’s high commissioner to the UK says details will come after the G7 summit

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec waves to the crowd during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Newborn daughter’s death inspires MP’s bill on bereavement leave for parents

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec says a day or two off not enough for some grieving parents

Victoria’s 2020 Canada Day celebration will not happen this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations backs cancelling Canada Day celebration

Statement made after Victoria cancels Canada Day event as a statement of reconciliation

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. A plan by the City of Vancouver to gain Health Canada approval of the decriminalization of small amounts of illicit drugs has won support from the mayors of seven other British Columbia cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. mayors back Vancouver’s bid to decriminalize drugs, urge federal support

A statement signed by the mayors of Victoria, Saanich, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Burnaby, New Westminster and Port Coquitlam says they support eliminating criminal penalties for simple possession

The Dexcom G6 (Dexcom) continuous glucose monitor will now be covered through BC Pharmacare.
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

‘This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device.’

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

Most Read