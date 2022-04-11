The teams lineup before the game. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The teams lineup before the game. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Canada down 1-0 at half-time

Canada women’s soccer team playing in Langford as part of gold-medal tour

The Olympic champions were in town on Monday, as Canada’s gold-medal-winning women’s soccer team played in front of a full house at the Starlight Stadium.

The cheers as members of the Olympic team entered the field for a pre-game ceremony would rival even the rowdiest pickleball court in terms of decibel level, particularly when the legendary Christine Sinclair took to the field. Chants of “Canada!” were accompanied by stomping feet which may have even registered a couple of notches on the Richter scale.

But the bubble of the rapt crowd popped slightly when Nigeria scored after five minutes, Nigeria striker Ifeoma Onumonu scrambled home from close-range after Canada failed to clear from a Nigerian free-kick.

Canada had most of the ball and looked bright during the first 45, but couldn’t break down the Nigerian defence. Canada’s best chance of the first-half came just after 25 minutes, when a loose ball from a corner was slammed into the post by Janine Beckie, with Kadeisha Buchanan’s follow-up cleared off the line by Nigeria. The away team again had to scramble again seconds later as Jordyn Huitema headed a cross across the face of the goal, but Nigerian captain Onome Ebi cleared heroically from under her own goal posts.

This was the second game Canada has played against Nigeria as part of their Olympic gold medal tour, beating them 2-0 at BC Place on April 8.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Pacific FC wins season-opener against Forge FC

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangfordsoccerTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Blue Jays over Yankees

Just Posted

The teams lineup before the game. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Canada down 1-0 at half-time

Open Ocean Robotics CEO and co-founder Julie Angus poses behind one of the company’s boats. (Photo courtesy of Open Ocean Robotics)
Saanich ocean robotics company seeing sustainability success on the open sea

Currently the Galloping Goose Regional Trail through Colwood is blocked by Wale Road and Island Highway. A new overpass would allow users to pass safely over Island Highway. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Funding finalized for Galloping Goose connector over busy Colwood road

Fencing and signage keep people away from the playground in Craigflower-Kosapsom Park in Saanich. A sewer leak, caused by a backup in the line coming from the nearby Craigflower Schoolhouse, was repaired last week but the district plans to monitor the site and keep the playground closed for about 90 days. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Sewage leak repair sees Saanich park playground closed for 90 days