Cross country’s back for SD62 elementary students

And they’re off! Grade two students start running during a cross-country race held at the West Shore Park and Recreation’s Juan de Fuca Lower Park in Colwood on May 12. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)(Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Blaiklee Durrant, a grade 2 student at Millstream Elementary, celebrating after the race with her parents Kyle and Chelsea. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Students from Willway Elementary cheer on their schoolmates during one of the races, held at the West Shore Park and Recreation’s Juan de Fuca Lower Park in Colwood on May 12. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Parents watch on during the cross country event for grade two to five students from the Belmont zone of SD62 held at the West Shore Park and Recreation’s Juan de Fuca Lower Park in Colwood on May 12. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Hundreds of elementary school students took part in the cross-country races at Juan de Fuca Lower Park in Colwood on May 12.

The races, organized by the Sooke Sports Council for grades 2 to 5, were run by students from half of the schools in SD62 in the Belmont zone. Due to logistical challenges, students in the Royal Bay Zone are set to run on May 18.

“Our district was growing so large, we’ll have 18 schools next year – we have 17 this year. With the pandemic, we just thought it was nice to have gradually gone into it. So we decided to just divide the district in half,” said district president Lorraine Van Dyk.

Van Dyk estimates between 300 and 400 students participated in the races and believes that figure will repeat on May 18 when the other half of the school district competes.

Students from Sooke schools weren’t able to make it due to the 3:30 p.m. start time and the traffic on Sooke Road.

The Sooke Sports Council has also planned for a soccer jamboree on May 25, and a district-wide track meet on June 3.

ALSO READ: Retirement won’t slow down Sooke Sports Council president

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

West Shore