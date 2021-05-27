Former Oceanside Generals standout Max Creighton is raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (PQB News file photo)

Former Vancouver Island junior hockey star focused on fight against Cystic Fibrosis

Max Creighton was unaware he had CF until 2019

Max Creighton is a talented athlete who has always kept himself in excellent shape.

The Nanaimo product played four seasons with the Oceanside Generals in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League and was one of the club’s top snipers during his time with the club. He went on to land a spot in the Vancouver Island University Mariners’ hockey team and has played two seasons for the team.

As a dedicated athlete who strives to always be in peak physical shape, it came as a huge surprise to Creighton and his family when he was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

“I had it all my life and I didn’t know anything about it,” said Creighton, now an assistant coach with the Generals. “It’s just been like an underlying thing that I’ve had.”

Over the years, Creighton said he had chronic lung problems, suffered from bronchitis and had difficulty breathing. Doctors initially believed Creighton was simply asthmatic. But that diagnosis changed when he was hospitalized in the summer of 2019. After a series of tests, doctors found out Creighton has CF.

The 24-year-old is adamant he is not going to allow it to take over his life. With the month of May being Cystic Fibrosis month, Creighton has decided to raise awareness and funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, in the search for a cure.

Creighton planned to ride 200 kilometres on his mountain bike, with the goal of raising $2,500 though a GoFundMe account that he has set up. What happened next surprised him.

“I hit that goal just on the first day,” said Creighton. “I said ‘oh, this might be bigger than I think’. So I made it $5,000 but I hit that in a day or two. I moved it up to $7,500 and hit it again so I made it $10,000. When I know I was going to hit it, I moved it up again to $12,500. I got another $1,500 so I made it $15,000. I think, GoFundMe shuts down the goal once you reach it that’s why I kept on adjusting it. I just didn’t want it to end. I want it to keep on going.”

Creighton is grateful for the overwhelming support he’s received from family, friends and former teammates.

“I am definitely surprised with the support coming from my former teachers, teammates and old acquaintances that I haven’t talked to over the years reaching out, some of whom I don’t even know,” said Creighton. “I am blown away by support I have received, that’s for sure.”

Creighton currently works at Arbutus Financial as an intern while he completes his Bachelor’s degree in business with a major in finance at VIU. His goal is to become a certified financial planner.

As for hockey, Creighton said he will no longer be playing but intends to continue to coach with the Generals.

Anyone wishing to support Creighton can go to his GoFundMe account.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

hockey

