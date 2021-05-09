Paddles sit stacked and ready at a rowing regatta on Elk Lake in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)

Paddles sit stacked and ready at a rowing regatta on Elk Lake in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria junior girls rowing team nabs first in national Row to Tokyo challenge

Young Victoria City Rowing Club members row more than 2,250 km

Over the course of two weeks, six young athletes from the Victoria City Rowing Club (VCRC) pulled more than 2,250 metres – nabbing first place in a national Row to Tokyo challenge.

On April 19, 30 teams from across Canada kicked off the Rowing Canada Aviron event that challenged participants to row the 7,575-kilometre distance between the national training centre on Vancouver Island and the site of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

VCRC junior team members Willow Tzonev, Eryn Wale, Tegan Zecher, Stella Graham, Quinn Parfitt and Hui-Lin Shan – all between the ages of 13 and 17 – collectively rowed 2,250.6 kilometres on rowing machines before the competition ended May 2 and earned first place.

READ ALSO: Province funds $750k to help CRD tackle toxic algae blooms in Saanich lakes

Because of COVID-19, the club moved all the rowing machines and equipment outside and spaced it out, said Katie Steenman, director of VCRC junior rowing. During the Row to Tokyo challenge, the weather was nice but the athletes have rowed through snow, rain and wind this year.

Over the final weekend, the athletes spent nearly 16 hours per day at the boathouse on Elk Lake to get in as many kilometres as they could. Their last push got them the closest to Tokyo and earned the club a new indoor rowing machine. The second-place team, the University of Calgary Rowing Club, finished with 1,836.8 kilometres – 413.8 kilometres short – and all 30 teams collectively rowed 17,410.6 kilometres.

Hot off their win, the team is kicking off a club-wide fundraiser for a new vessel that seats eight rowers and a coxswain to replace one bought in 2004. The club will need to raise $45,000 for the new boat.

READ ALSO: Rowing Canada will keep some of its oars in Saanich, say officials

The fundraiser “will bring motivation and excitement to a difficult year with all regattas cancelled so far,” Steenman said. “This will be a cool, achievable goal that COVID-19 can’t take away from us.”

Donations for the new boat can be made at https://bit.ly/2QCnuzO and more information about the VCRC can be found at vcrc.bc.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: devon.bidal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Junior Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

Just Posted

Paddles sit stacked and ready at a rowing regatta on Elk Lake in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria junior girls rowing team nabs first in national Row to Tokyo challenge

Young Victoria City Rowing Club members row more than 2,250 km

Habitat Acquisition Trust has received provincial funding to help restore Garry oak ecosystems on southern Vancouver Island. (Photo by Jeremy da Silva)
Funding boosts restoration efforts for Vancouver Island’s Garry oak ecosystems

Habitat Acquisition Trust will take on several Garry oak ecosystem restoration projects

Clayton Anderson's painting The Midden and a collection of other close-cropped nature scenes will be on display at the Madrona Gallery from May 8-22.
Artists bring dynamic nature scenes, bright colours to Greater Victoria galleries this month

At The Galleries: check out what’s on display in May

A Nexii roof panel is lifted during construction of a Starbucks in Abbotsford. Alexzi Building Solutions will be building a manufacturing plant in Langford or North Cowichan to produce the sustainable construction panels. (Photo courtesy of Alexzi Building Solutions)
Langford eyed for facility to make green building alternative to concrete

Langford, North Cowichan possible sites for plant to create sustainable construction panels

Local MP Elizabeth May says the public has a right to know the identity of the company that plans to operate the massive warehouse proposed for Sidney on airport lands but residents who want to stop the project would probably have to go through the courts. (Black Press Media File)
MP Elizabeth May says public has right to know identity of Sidney warehouse operator

Residents wanting to stop the project would probably have to go through the courts, said May

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Island Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at Ecole des Deux Mondes in Campbell River on May 4 and 5, and at Mill Bay Nature School in Mill Bay on April 28, 29, 30 and May 3. (Metro Creative photo)
Two new COVID-19 school exposures confirmed by Island Health

Health authority contacting anyone exposed at Ecole des Deux Mondes, Mill Bay Nature School

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

Most Read