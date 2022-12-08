Langford sisters reuniting on the ice for U.S. university hockey team

18-year-old Sophia Adamek of Langford has signed with Liberty University in Virginia to play Div. 1 hockey alongside her sister Zosia starting next fall. (Courtesy of Sophia Adamek)

Sophia and Zosia Adamek are set to reunite on the ice next fall at Liberty University in Virginia playing Div. 1 hockey.

Sophia, 18, recently signed with the Lady Flames, where her sister is now in her second season, and will head south of the border once she has completed her gap year and current over-age season as captain of the Shawnigan Lake School U18 prep team.

“I’m very excited obviously,” said Adamek of signing. “It’s an experience you only get to have once really. It’s been a goal of mine for a while now.”

Adamek said there has never been any doubt she wanted to study and play at Liberty, both for the academics at the school and for the highly regarded hockey program, which counts four national championships among its recent successes. Having Zosia there only served as the cherry on top.

From a hockey perspective, she said the coaching staff at Liberty are known for being supportive of the players with plenty of on- and off-ice practise time available, and a team culture of always having each other’s back. The school also offers a good sports management academic program, which was a perfect fit for Adamek as she wants to stay involved in the sporting world and has an interest in business.

“It’s really going to take my hockey career to the next step,” she said. “I hope to develop smoothly with the team and step up my hockey game with the faster league that will challenge me more.”

The Adamek sisters will actually be the second sibling duo on the team come the fall, with forwards Brityn and Brielle Fussy already playing.

As Adamek plays defence and her sister forward, however, it’s unlikely the two will get to play on the same line. But she remains hopeful they may get some shared ice time on penalty kills or power plays.

What being together again will do is help balance Adamek’s excitement to explore a new school, new team, and new city after playing at Shawnigan since Grade 10, while still having a familiar face around to help make the adjustment easier, she said.

