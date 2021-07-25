Margaret Mac Neil, right, of Canada, is congratulated by Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden103 after winning the final of the women’s 100-metre butterfly at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Margaret Mac Neil, right, of Canada, is congratulated by Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden103 after winning the final of the women’s 100-metre butterfly at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Mac Neil tops women’s 100 butterfly to win Canada’s 1st Olympic gold medal in Tokyo

Strong second length propels swimmer to victory

Swimmer Margaret Mac Neil has won Canada’s first gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mac Neil was seventh at the halfway point of the women’s 100-metre butterfly, but swam a strong second length to win in a time of 55.59 seconds.

Zhang Yufei of China was second and Emma McKeon of Australia finished third.

Mac Neil became Canada’s first multi-medallist in Tokyo following a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay in the first day of finals.

The 21-year-old from London, Ont., was a surprise winner of the 100-metre butterfly at the 2019 world championship in Gwangju, South Korea, where she bested reigning Olympic champion Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden.

READ MORE: QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

Mac Neil, a senior at the University of Michigan, is also a two-time NCAA champion in freestyle and butterfly.

She’d posted the sixth-fastest semifinal time in the 100-metre butterfly an hour before swimming the second leg of the relay in Tokyo.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanadaSwimmingTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Three Victoria charities receive season tickets from HarbourCats fan

Just Posted

When the pandemic hit, keeping people at home, local Elders were first to go virtual at the Victoria Native Friendship Centre, thanks to programming already in place for nearly a year. (Courtesy VNFC)
Victoria Native Friendship Centre Elders first to go virtual during pandemic

Christine Knox, artist and Saanich resident, is proud to showcase and be a part of Greater Victoria's 500th Little Free Library. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Fantasy-themed Little Free Library in Saanich marks Greater Victoria’s 500th fixture

Victoria HarbourCats super fan Helen Edwards, right, poses for a photo in 2019 with player Parker Bramlett. Edwards recently purchased six 2022 HarbourCats season tickets and donated them to three charities as a way of sharing her love for baseball. (Photo Christian J. Stewart/Victoria HarbourCats)
Three Victoria charities receive season tickets from HarbourCats fan

Sixty athletes selected as 2021 Save-On-Foods Fueling Sport ambassadors. (Black Press Media graphic)
Greater Victoria-based athletes named to Save-On-Foods fueling sport initiative