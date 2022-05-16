Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks towards the scoreboard after a penalty call goes against the Maple Leafs during first period NHL first-round playoff series action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks towards the scoreboard after a penalty call goes against the Maple Leafs during first period NHL first-round playoff series action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Multiple reports say Mitch Marner’s SUV stolen in armed carjacking in Toronto

Black Range Rover was taken outside a movie theatre

There are multiple reports that an SUV belonging to Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner has been stolen in a carjacking in the city’s west end.

The Toronto Sun, Global News and City TV all quoted unnamed police sources as saying Marner’s black Range Rover was taken outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke.

Police confirmed there was a carjacking without any injuries, but would not give any information out on the victims or witnesses.

The Sun says Marner was shaken but not hurt.

Police tweeted they were called to The Queensway and Islington Avenue area around 7:46 p.m. for reports of a man robbed of his car.

Authorities are looking for three suspects armed with two handguns and a knife, who took off in the stolen vehicle.

Marner and the Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday in a seventh and deciding game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

READ MORE: Calgary and Edmonton city councils make friendly wager on NHL playoffs

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

crimeNHLToronto

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Calgary and Edmonton city councils make friendly wager on NHL playoffs

Just Posted

Victoria police were in the Inner Harbour and other locations Friday night as part of enforcement efforts to deter youth vandalism and violence. (Courtesy VicPD)
PHOTOS: 8 more youth arrests in Victoria relating to violence, vandalism

Jason Heit teaches a class at the Island MMA Training Centre in Victoria. Heit moved back to the Island in 2007 after spending four years as a security guard for various A-list celebrities. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Victoria man’s journey took him from the boxing ring to supplying security to the stars

Oak Bay Sea Rescue Three is blessed at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club on May 15. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Oak Bay Sea Rescue unveils, christens new and eventually primary rescue vessel

Applications to build garden suites in yards behind single-family homes have kept Saanich staff busy. A potential change could see side and front yards included as allowable sites. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Garden suites in Saanich achieving housing option goals, mayor says