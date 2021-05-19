Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ben Hutton (55) gloves the loose puck as Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (22) and Canadiens forward Eric Staal (21) watch during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, May 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

NHL fans in the stands? It could happen during Leafs/Habs series

Quebec announced that indoor venues will be able to start hosting up to 2,500 starting May 28

A limited number of fans will be permitted in the Bell Centre to watch a May 29 playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, should the series last that long.

The Quebec government announced Tuesday that indoor venues will be able to start hosting up to 2,500 patrons starting May 28 and that the provincial curfew will be lifted the same day.

“We are delighted with the government’s decision regarding shows and events,” France Margaret Bélanger, the Canadiens’ executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

“Although the number of spectators remains limited, we applaud this decision which allows us to foresee an eventual return to normality.”

Bélanger said 2,500 people is about 12 per cent of the Bell Centre’s capacity.

“We really missed our fans and spectators and we can’t wait to host them again. And we will be ready,” she said.

The announcement of Quebec’s reopening plan came mere hours after Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, said allowing fans into games is not under “serious consideration” at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would say if you look at that timing and what’s the schedule for the NHL playoffs, which is taking place right now and into the summer months, it’s not really something that’s under serious consideration in terms of fans in the stands, just based on where we are with our vaccination campaign at this point,” Njoo said in Ottawa.

All of the American games so far in the playoffs have had fans, with a high of 12,000 for a Carolina Hurricanes home contest against the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

The NHL has had Canadian teams play exclusively in the country this year with no fans at any games. The Edmonton Oilers open the North Division playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, while the Maple Leafs and Canadiens start their best-of-seven series Thursday in Toronto.

The winners square off in the second round before the Canadian survivor faces one of the three remaining American teams in the third round.

While Njoo did not see fans in attendance at Canadian playoff games, he said discussions are ongoing to determine if there can be cross-border travel in the third round and/or the Stanley Cup final.

“The live issue of course right now is what happens when we do get to the final four,” Njoo said.

Njoo said the federal government has had discussions with the provinces to figure out what might be possible.

The issue for the NHL is the 14-day quarantine for those coming in from outside Canada, which would be impossible during a best-of-seven series when one team hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 and the other hosts Games 3, 4 and 6.

If the league and the country can’t come to an agreement on a modified quarantine, the North Division winner could relocate to the U.S. after the second round.

Many Canadian professional teams in other sports with regular cross-border travel have played home games in the U.S. during the pandemic.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said Monday the fans were very noticeable during the American playoff games.

“I really do believe that the only possible silver lining in all of this is the people and the players have just a great appreciation for just how great fans are and the experience for the players, especially,” Maurice said.

“I think it makes a big, big difference.”

The CFL’s Montreal Alouettes said they were encouraged by Tuesday’s announcement. The CFL is hoping to return to action in 20201 after having its 2020 season wiped out by the pandemic.

“Since the presence of a certain number of fans in the stands is essential for the Alouettes to return to play, today’s announcements is a step in the right direction considering that the team’s first home game (in Montreal) would most likely take place in September,” the Alouettes said in a statement.

“It goes without saying that the organization is also extremely happy that youngsters will be able to practice their favourite team sport once again.”

Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) was the first Canadian professional sports team to have fans during the pandemic when 250 fans attended an Aug. 25 game against Vancouver.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Twenty-two BCHL grads chasing Stanley Cup as NHL playoffs begin

RELATED: ‘Very jealous’: Canadian teams can’t take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules

Previous story
WLA cancels another senior A lacrosse season due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Victoria police officers arrested a man Tuesday after he threatened officers and bylaws staff with a knife in Cecelia Ravine Park. (Google Streetview)
Man arrested after threatening Victoria police, bylaw with knife

Bylaw was enforcing sheltering rules in Cecelia Ravine Park May 18

A security guard was taken to hospital Tuesday night after they were stabbed while stopping a theft at a store in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria stabbing leaves security guard with potentially life-threatening injuries

Person was stabbed while stopping a theft from a store

(Left to right) Cory Davits, general manager of Peppers Foods, Don Way, store manager, and Scott Zaichkowsky, grocery manager, juggled the store’s growing collection of awards after nabbing bronze in the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Small Surface category on May 11. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich grocery store takes home bronze at national independent grocer awards

Pepper’s Foods nabs Small Surface category award for top-notch customer service in 2020

Carnarvon Park, a 3.97-hectare sports park, is located at Carnarvon Street and Henderson Road in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay budgets $70,000 to move pickleball courts to lacrosse box

Noise complaints spurred investigation into options for moving courts

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Oaklands Elementary School with potential exposure dates of May 10 and 11. (Google Streetview)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Oaklands Elementary School in Victoria

Potential exposure dates are May 10 and 11

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

The owner of this townhome was awakened by a large crashing sound in Qualicum Beach on May 18. (Michael Briones photo)
Large tree crashes down on home in Qualicum Beach

Owner shaken but still counting his blessings

Portable appliances, like this one perched between Tofino mayor Dan Law and David Schmidt, are now mandatory for anyone wanting to have a beach fire in Tofino. (Photo courtesy of Dan Law)
Bonfires out, but machine-powered beach fires still OK in Tofino

Vancouver Island’s best-known beach community limits on public beaches to appliance fires only

The bottom of the CF-18 demonstration jet for 2021 showing the missing ninth Snowbird. Photo by Derek Heyes/Facebook
Aviation a family affair for CF-18 Operation Inspiration demo pilot

Capt. Daniel Deluce looking forward to being a part of team flying across B.C. and Canada

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Most Read