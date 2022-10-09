Oak Bay’s 20 table tennis players haul in 36 medals from 55+ BC Games

Monterey table tennis players won 19 gold, 12 silver, and five bronze medals at the recent 55+ BC Games. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)

An Oak Bay table tennis club is celebrating success in the wake of the 55+ BC Games.

The 20 members of the Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club won 19 gold, 12 silver, and five bronze medals during the annual sporting event hosted locally this year.

“Congratulations go to the medal winners. And, we thank all our members taking part and exhibiting the happy and competitive ‘spirit of play’ that exists at Monterey,” member Joan Wells said.

More than 2,500 competitors participated in 22 sports and activities over four days in September as Greater Victoria venues hosted the 55+ BC Games.

The event is an annual, multi-sport competition celebrating active and healthy adults 55 years of age and older. Each year, the event is hosted by a different city or region in the province.

The next event is set for Aug. 22 to 26, 2023 in Abbotsford.

For more information, visit 55plusbcgames.org.

