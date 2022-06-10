Pacific FC headed to the Caribbean for CONCACAF League game

Members of Pacific FC celebrate their win in the Canadian Premier League championship game, 1-0 over two-time defending champion Hamilton on Sunday in Hamilton. (Pacific FC/Facebook)

Pacific FC will play against Jamaica’s Waterhouse FC in the first round of the 2022 CONCACAF League.

This is the first time the team will play in an international competition after they qualified for the tournament by winning last year’s Canadian Premier League. The CONCACAF League is a competition for teams from countries throughout North America and is the second-tier competition, below the CONCACAF Champions League. Pacific is Canada’s sole representative in the competition.

PFC will travel to Kingston, Jamaica between July 26-28 for the first leg before hosting the second leg at Starlight between August 2-4.

If Pacific beat Waterhouse they will play “Costa Rica 1”, either Herediano or Ajauelense, in the next round of the competition.

If Pacific wins both of those games, they are in a good shot of qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions League, since the winners and the next best five teams from the CONCACAF League qualify. This would pit them against the best teams on the continent, including the champions of the MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

Forge FC, the team PFC beat in the Canadian Premier League final in 2021, achieved the feat, getting knocked out in the round of 16 of this year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

ALSO READ: Pacific FC lose tabletop clash against Ottawa

READ MORE: Die-hard soccer fans are fuelling the surge in Pacific FC popularity

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordLangfordPacific FCsoccerWest Shore