Pacific FC hosting World Cup watch parties

Pacific FC is hosting watch parties for Canada’s first two World Cup matches against Belgium and Croatia.

Players, staff and Tridents fans will be at the Wicket Hall (919 Douglas St.) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 11 a.m. when Canada plays Belgium and at Bard & Banker (1022 Government St.) on Sunday, (Nov. 27) at 8 a.m. for the Croatia game.

Canada faces up an uphill battle to make it out of a competitive Group F, with the team set to face Belgium, Croatia and Morocco on Dec. 1. But the team has seen a sharp rise on the world stage in the four years since John Herdman took over as coach of the national team. In 2021 alone, the team went from No. 72 in the world rankings to No. 40.

The tournament as a whole kicks off on Sunday (Nov. 20) with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador.

The tournament has been mired in controversy with Qatar’s abysmal human rights record coming under scrutiny, where homosexual acts are illegal and the deaths of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has cast a shadow over the competition.

