Pacific FC make it 3 from 3 against Halifax

Pacific FC’s Alejandro Diaz celebrating his late penalty goal against Halifax on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. (Simon Fearns/Special to Black Press)

A controversial late penalty helped Pacific FC made it three wins from three as they won 2-1 against Halifax Wanderers on Saturday.

PFC were frustrated for large stretches by the east coast team’s tough defence, in their last game at the Starlight Stadium for the next few weeks before an extended away stretch.

The game got off to a strong start for the home team, strong running from man-of-the-match midfielder Manny Aparicio allowed him to play the ball through to Alejandro Diaz, who dinked in a cross to Aparicio who had continued his run, allowing the midfielder to head home for his second goal of the season., and give Pacific a 1-0 lead.

PFC had the majority of the play, although couldn’t create many clear-cut chances. Pacific looked like they were going to go into half-time ahead until Halifax’s Cory Bent curled in a free-kick low past keeper Callum Iring’s right post.

Halifax showed strong defensive resiliency as Pacific continued to push for another goal.

PFC had a shout for a penalty waved away on 80 minutes after a scramble in the box saw Marco Bustos bundled over by a Halifax defender. The ears of the referee were likely still ringing as Bustos was taken down in the box just three minutes later. While the referee judged that Halifax defender Obeng Tabi had fouled Bustos, replay appeared to show that Tabi played the ball.

In-form striker Diaz stepped up and slotted it home coolly to make the score 2-1. Diaz has now scored in each of Pacific’s games this season.

The Langford-based team head to Alberta next where they’ll play FC Edmonton on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

