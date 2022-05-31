Bayern's Alphonso Davies, front, duels for the ball with Stuttgart's Omar Marmoush during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst )

Panama replaces Iran as Canada opponent in World Cup warmup

61st-ranked country will be opponent now for Sunday match in Vancouver

Panama has replaced Iran as Canada’s opponent for a World Cup prep exhibition on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Canadian Soccer Association announced Iran as the opponent for the friendly on May 12, then canceled last week following criticism by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The new opponent was announced Tuesday.

The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020. The plane was shot by an Iranian surface-to-air missile minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Panama failed to reach the World Cup, finishing fifth in North and Central America and the Caribbean, one place below a playoff berth. Panama is ranked 61st, 40 spots below Iran, and beat visiting Canada 1-0 in the final qualifier in March, after the Canadians had clinched their first berth since 1986.

Canada plays Curaçao at Vancouver on June 9 and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the CONCACAF Nations League. No. 38 Canada opens the World Cup Group F in Qatar against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

RELATED: Canada Soccer calls off planned friendly match with Iran in face of rising criticism

IransoccerWorld Cup

Previous story
Boardworks crew shines at Diving Canada nationals in Saanich

Just Posted

Saanich resident Mary Gresham, left, and husband Ray received a random act of kindness May 24 when Gresham fell ill in a Mount Douglas Park washroom and her husband couldn’t drive the car. (Courtesy of Gwen Patterson)
‘Angel in disguise’: Saanich woman looks for mystery Good Samaritan after medical incident

Jim Townley, president of the Saanichton Village Association, receives a $5,000 donation from Lisa Green and Melanie Bolster of Western Coast Insurance in Saanichton toward the Saanichton Bike N’ Ride located off Lisnoe Ave near the Fresh Cup Roastery Café with officials set to celebrate its official opening Saturday, June 4. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Cycling community to ring in new Bike N’ Ride in Central Saanich

The Royal Canadian Navy sail training vessel HMCS Oriole, photographed in 2018. A past crew member has been convicted in Victoria on three separate charges relating to assaults against a cadet during a 2006 West Coast cruise to and from Alaska. The vessel is now based in Halifax. (Courtesy Department of National Defence)
Retired HMCS Oriole crew member convicted in Victoria of sexual assault, other charges

Barry Gough is presented with the Admirals’ Medal by retired naval admiral John Anderson on behalf of the Naval Association of Canada during a monthly luncheon of the Vancouver Island branch at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. (Photo by Paul Seguna)
Former Victoria teacher, longtime maritime historian earns 35th Admiral’s Medal