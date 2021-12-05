Alessandro Hojabrpour (centre) and Terran Campbell (right) have been nominated for Under-21 Player of the Year and Player of the Year respectively. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

Alessandro Hojabrpour (centre) and Terran Campbell (right) have been nominated for Under-21 Player of the Year and Player of the Year respectively. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

PFC coach, two players nominated for end of season awards ahead of final

The final kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time in Hamilton

Two players and coach Pa-Modou Kah of Langford-based Pacific FC are up for end-of-season awards ahead of the Canadian Premier League Final.

Pa-Modou Kah has received a nomination for coach-of-the-year after leading PFC to its first ever final’s appearance. He’s up against his Forge FC counterpart Bobby Smyrniotis (nominated 2019, 2020) and Cavalry FC’s head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr (2019 winner).

Forward Terran Campbell is one of three candidates for CPL player-of-the-year after finishing third in CPL’s goal scoring charts with 11 for the season and fourth in the assist chart with five. He is facing off against one of his competitors for the award, Forge FC midfielder Kyle Bekker, who is last year’s award winner, in the CPL final on Dec. 5. The other player nominated is João Morelli of HFX Wanderers, who leads the league in goals with 14.

Also up for an award is PFC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour, nominated for the under-21 player-of-the-year. He’s up against Max Ferrari of York United FC and Victor Loturi, who plays for Cavalry FC.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held in Toronto on Dec. 14.

The Golden Boot winner for the player who has scored the most goals in the season will be decided after the final game today, with Pacific FC facing Forge FC in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Canadian Premier League final won’t be played in Langford

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pacific FCWest Shore

Previous story
Jake Guentzel scores hat trick, Penguins rout Vancouver Canucks 4-1

Just Posted

The Saanich Adult Education Centre operating out of the LAU, WELNEW Tribal School on West Saanich Road offers a variety of upgrading and post-secondary preparation programs for Indigenous learners age 15 and over. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Adult Education Centre to receive $400,000 boost for Indigenous learning

Capital Regional District information shows 26 per cent of Oak Bay residents live in multi-unit buildings, which may not provide access to private electric vehicle chargers, one reason the CRD plans to focus on development of public EV infrastructure in the region. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay OK’s levy for CRD to help combat effects of climate change

Ariella Falkowski with Lohbrunner Community Farm helps a customer pick out some locally grown produce during a previous season of the Goldstream Farmers Market. While still not up to pre-pandemic levels, organizers said the 2021 season exceeded their expectations, with an average of 500 people attending every Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Goldstream Farmers Market season exceeds expectations

Alessandro Hojabrpour (centre) and Terran Campbell (right) have been nominated for Under-21 Player of the Year and Player of the Year respectively. (Courtesy Pacific FC)
PFC coach, two players nominated for end of season awards ahead of final