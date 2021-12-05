PFC coach, two players nominated for end of season awards ahead of final

The final kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time in Hamilton

Alessandro Hojabrpour (centre) and Terran Campbell (right) have been nominated for Under-21 Player of the Year and Player of the Year respectively. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

Two players and coach Pa-Modou Kah of Langford-based Pacific FC are up for end-of-season awards ahead of the Canadian Premier League Final.

Pa-Modou Kah has received a nomination for coach-of-the-year after leading PFC to its first ever final’s appearance. He’s up against his Forge FC counterpart Bobby Smyrniotis (nominated 2019, 2020) and Cavalry FC’s head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr (2019 winner).

Congratulations to @PMKAH, @terrancampbell & @ahojabrpour on their 2021 CPL Award nominations! 🔱 Well earned and well deserved 💜 Coach of the Year Nominee – @PMKAH Player of the Year Nominee – @terrancampbell U21 Canadian Player of the Year Nominee – @ahojabrpour pic.twitter.com/exF6ONRMmN — Pacific FC (@Pacificfccpl) December 5, 2021

Forward Terran Campbell is one of three candidates for CPL player-of-the-year after finishing third in CPL’s goal scoring charts with 11 for the season and fourth in the assist chart with five. He is facing off against one of his competitors for the award, Forge FC midfielder Kyle Bekker, who is last year’s award winner, in the CPL final on Dec. 5. The other player nominated is João Morelli of HFX Wanderers, who leads the league in goals with 14.

Also up for an award is PFC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour, nominated for the under-21 player-of-the-year. He’s up against Max Ferrari of York United FC and Victor Loturi, who plays for Cavalry FC.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held in Toronto on Dec. 14.

The Golden Boot winner for the player who has scored the most goals in the season will be decided after the final game today, with Pacific FC facing Forge FC in Hamilton.

