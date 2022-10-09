PHOTOS: Runners take on the Victoria Marathon

A runner wipes their face after completing the race during the Victoria Marathon held on Sunday (Oct. 9). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Onlookers cheer on a runner as he nears the finish line during the Victoria Marathon held on Sunday (Oct. 9). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A young family cheers on their dad as he runs past during the Victoria Marathon held on Sunday (Oct. 9). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A dad waves at his family as he runs past during the Victoria Marathon held on Sunday (Oct. 9). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Onlookers cheer on as a runner nears the finish line during the Victoria Marathon held on Sunday (Oct. 9). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A kid joins their father on the final stretch of the race during the Victoria Marathon held on Sunday (Oct. 9). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A runner crosses the finish line along Belleville Street just down the road from the BC Legislature during the Victoria Marathon held on Sunday (Oct. 9). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Shek Hin gets a rub down from Marco Wan after completing his race during the Victoria Marathon held on Sunday (Oct. 9). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Family and racers gathered together on the lawn of the BC Legislature after completing the race. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Over 8,000 runners took part in the Royal Victoria Marathon on Sunday (Oct. 9).

The course stretched in and around downtown Victoria, out into Oak Bay and back again, finishing on Belleville Street just down the road from the BC Legislature.

There were also shorter events, including an eight-kilometre race, a half marathon and a kid’s run.

Road closures were in place in Victoria and Oak Bay for portions of Sunday.

