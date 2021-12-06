PHOTOS: Victoria Pacific FC fans celebrate Canadian Premier League final victory

Pacific Football Club fans react to a goal in their team’s win against Forge Football Club in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Pacific Football Club fans react to a goal in their team’s win against Forge Football Club in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Pacific Football Club fans react to a goal in their team’s win against Forge Football Club in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Pacific Football Club fans react to a goal in their team’s win against Forge Football Club in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Pacific Football Club fans watch their team in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Pacific Football Club fans watch their team in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Pacific Football Club fans watch their team in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Pacific Football Club fans watch their team in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Pacific Football Club fans watch their team in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Pacific Football Club fans watch their team in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Pacific Football Club fans react to a goal in their team’s win against Forge Football Club in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Pacific Football Club fans react to a goal in their team’s win against Forge Football Club in the Canadian Premier League Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Fans of the Langford-based Pacific Football Club gathered Sunday at a downtown Victoria pub to watch and later celebrate the biggest win in franchise history, the winning of the Canadian Premier League championship.

Young fans and families alike reserved their spots at J.R. Slims on Wharf Street in anticipation of the game, which saw Pacific FC upset two-time defending champion Hamilton Forge with a 1-0 victory on the Ontario team’s home field.

The busy pub was filled with chatter before the live stream of the game brought conversations to a focused hush, broken up by the occasional applause for a rare goal stop or jeer referee calls.

The mood was high as the fans watched their team hang in there with the favoured Forge. When Alessandro Hojabrpour scored in the 59th minute, the pride in the room for Pacific FC swelled with a victorious cheer that later exploded when the final whistle blew.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC win Canadian Premier League title in shock upset

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BarsPacific FCsoccer

Previous story
Peninsula Panthers leave Westshore Wolves howling and ice Comox Valley Glacier Kings
Next story
Saanich’s Mount Doug Rams on a roll heading into AAA girls volleyball provincials

Just Posted

Tanya Van Cuylenborg (left) and Jay Cook. (Family photos)
Conviction overturned in Saanich teens cold-case murder

The Mount Douglas Rams senior girls AAA team is set to compete in the provincial volleyball championships. (Photo courtesy of Derek Horton)
Saanich’s Mount Doug Rams on a roll heading into AAA girls volleyball provincials

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor says the federal government needs to build quickly on previous steps in dealing with the issue of derelict and abandoned boats around the Brentwood Bay and the Saanich Peninsula. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Windsor)
Central Saanich bringing issue of derelict boats to the attention of new federal minister of transportation

Gerald Moreau helps trim the tree at Parkwood Place by Revera. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria pianist helps Parkwood Place residents get the holiday spirit