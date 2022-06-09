Pickleball passion on display at Pearkes in Saanich for Victoria Classic

Bob Fish of Youbou looks to return a shot while partner Lindy Arnold of Victoria looks on in previous mixed doubles pickleball play. Both are competing in this weekend’s Victoria Classic indoor tournament at Pearkes Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

The pop-pop of pickleball will be reverberating through the field house at Pearkes Recreation Centre this weekend, as 154 players from across the province compete in the Victoria Classic 2022.

Play gets underway tomorrow (June 10) with singles competition (men at 5 p.m., women at 6:30), followed on Saturday by doubles play.

Men’s pairs in the 3.5 and 4.0 skill categories get underway at 8:30 a.m. on June 11, while the men’s open doubles begin at 9:30 a.m. The women’s 3.5 and 4.0 divisions start at 10 a.m. followed by the women’s open doubles at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday sees mixed doubles action, with 3.0/3.5 pairs on the courts starting at 8:30 a.m., the 4.0 division at 10 a.m. and the open competition at 10:30.

According to the Victoria Regional Pickleball Association website, players, volunteers and spectators are advised that proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to enter the field house.

For more information, visit pickleballtournaments.com/tournamentinfo.pl?tid=6407.

ALSO READ: Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSaanich