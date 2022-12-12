BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte, left, celebrates a field goal with defensive end Obum Gwacham (98) against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

PODCAST: Ageless B.C. Lions kicker Sean Whyte enjoys brilliant 2022 CFL season

MOJ on Sports: Former South Surrey Ram nominated for Tom Pate Memorial Award

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Sean Whyte, kicker for the CFL’s B.C. Lions.

Whyte played his junior football with the South Surrey Rams and joined the Lions in 2009. He played one more year in B.C. before spending four years with the Montreal Alouettes and six with the Edmonton Elks. He returned to B.C. for the 2022 campaign.

In 2022, Whyte led the CFL in field goal percentage at 92.3 and also made 54 of 55 conversion attempts.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Cliff Ronning, Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

LISTEN: Former Vancouver backstop Kirk MacLean discusses his storied NHL career

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79

Just Posted

Ryan Albert was last seen on May 11. His family continues to search for him. (Handout) Shutterstock.com
‘We have no idea where he might be’: Sooke woman searches for missing son

Construction of the proposed roundabout at the corner of Beacon Avenue West and Galaran Road is set to get underway in spring 2023. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
CAO says Sidney ‘grateful’ for roundabout contribution from North Saanich

Firefighters of Greater Victoria use their latest calendar as a venue to highlight how members cope with the cumulative stress of being first responders. (Saanich Firefighter Charitable/Facebook)
Greater Victoria calendar sales inspire mental health, help hospice

The Town of View Royal and the City of Colwood councils have approved the merger of the two municipalities’ emergency radio teams to improve efficiency and effectiveness in disaster response. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood, View Royal approve merger of emergency radio teams