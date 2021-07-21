Saanich’s Emma Entzminger perfect at third in Olympic debut

Canada’s softball team opened the Tokyo Olympics with a shutout win over Mexico on Tuesday.
Saanich’s Emma Entzminger was busy but perfect at third base – helping the Canadian’s play seven innings of errorless ball. She caught a pop-fly in the first and threw out every batter that hit a ground ball her way.
Entzminger went 0-for-2 at the plate, but reached first base after being hit by a pitch.
Canada got off to a quick start in the 4-0 victory, scoring two in the bottom of the first inning.
They’ll look to improve to 2-0 when they play the United States at 5 p.m (Pacific Time) on Wednesday.
First win for #TeamCanada at #Tokyo2020 in the books 🙌
The women's softball team defeated Mexico 4-0 💪
They'll be back in action against 🇺🇸 tonight at 8 p.m. ET ⏰ pic.twitter.com/Z4RtiLcmM6
— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 21, 2021
