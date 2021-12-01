UVic teams finish third at Canada West swimming championships

Swimmers from UVic swim teams competed in Edmonton at the Canada West championships. (Black Press Media file photo)

University of Victoria Vikes swimming teams finished third at the Canada West swimming championships held Nov. 26 to 28.

Vikes swimmers established 27 new personal best times as well as 14 season-best marks.

After preliminary events, the Vikes participated in six individual swims between the men’s and women’s teams.

Sophie Tarrant met U SPORTS qualification standards and claimed a bronze in the 50-metre breast in 32.21 seconds on the first day of competition. Tarrant earned a medal in each of the individual breaststroke events, taking second place in the 200m breast for her third medal on the last day of the competition.

Padric Mckervill clocked in at 2:04.83 during the prelim swim and took home a silver medal in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:00.84, earning him his first Canada West medal.

On the final day, the women’s team moved into third place while the men remained in third place during all three days of the event. The final outcome matches Vikes’ 2019 Canada West results with the two third-place finishes.

