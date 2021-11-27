Victoria Grizzlies fall 4-2 against Alberni Valley Bulldogs in Friday night match-up

It was the Grizzlies second loss to the Bulldogs in three days

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau and Victoria Grizzlies forward Ollie Josephson chase the puck during Friday night’s matchup at The Q Centre. Alberni defeated Victoria 4-2. (Victoria Grizzlies/Twitter)

The Victoria Grizzlies lost two games to Alberni Valley over three days this week after the Bulldogs took a 4-2 victory in Colwood on Friday.

The visitors opened the scoring around the halfway mark of the first period, with Stephen Castagna slipping the puck past Grizzlies goalie Kyle Kelsey.

Just two minutes later though, the Grizzlies came up with an equalizer from right winger Jack Gorton and assists by Jackson Morehouse and Eli Barnett.

The score remained tied heading after the first, but Alberni managed to stay ahead in shots on goal, out-shooting Victoria 15 to 11.

Just a minute and thirty-two seconds into the second, Alberni took back the lead thanks to Stephen Castagna.

The bad news continued for the Grizzlies as left winger Cam Smith was dealt a game misconduct for a check from behind, with Timothy Kim serving the two-minute minor.

Less than a minute into the power play, Alberni’s Buhr found the back of the net to give his team a two-goal lead.

Before the period was out, the Grizzlies managed to get one more on the scoreboard as Andrew Amousse earned his fourth goal of the season, sneaking one past Bulldogs goalie Hobie Hedquist. Alberni continued to out-shoot Victoria in the second, with 11 shots on goal compared to Victoria’s eight.

The third period would only see a single goal and it would help Alberni regain its two-goal lead despite Victoria outshooting them nine to seven.

Shorthanded from a five-minute major blow to the head and game misconduct for Chase Klassen, the Bulldogs managed to earn back a two-goal lead and score the final goal of the game.

On a breakaway, Van Unen was pulled down by the Grizzlies earning him a penalty shot which he took full advantage of, putting the puck past Victoria’s Kelsey.

With Friday’s loss, Victoria and Alberni Valley now have two wins and two losses over four matchups so far this season.

The 11-8 Grizzlies now sit one spot behind the third-place Bulldogs in the BCHL’s Coastal division.

Victoria plays host to the Langley Rivermen on Sunday, with the puck dropping at The Q Centre at 2 p.m.

