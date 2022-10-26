The Victoria Royals are going further east for a road trip, starting on Oct. 26, than they’ve gone since the pandemic hit. Goaltender Tyler Palmer made 40 stops in the Victoria Royals’ 5-2 win over Kelowna in the capital city on Oct. 13. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals are going further east for a road trip, starting on Oct. 26, than they’ve gone since the pandemic hit. Goaltender Tyler Palmer made 40 stops in the Victoria Royals’ 5-2 win over Kelowna in the capital city on Oct. 13. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

Victoria Royals set off on first eastern conference road trip since COVID hit

Royals coming off two close losses but overall better play of late

The Victoria Royals are coming off two narrow losses as the team departs for its first road trip to the eastern conference since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Royals begin a six-game road trip through Alberta and Saskatchewan against the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday.

While two weeks ago saw the Royals string together their first two wins of the season, last week saw them fall just short in matchups against the WHL-leading Winnipeg Ice and Vancouver Giants.

The Ice were up 3-0 on Victoria on Oct. 18 when the home team made a late push. Goals by Matthew Hodson and Teague Patton with less than five minutes to go in the game put Victoria within one, but the comeback came up just short.

Hosting the Giants on Oct. 22, the Royals were buoyed by Jake Poole’s first career WHL hat trick. But the home team surrendered its 5-3 lead when Vancouver scored twice in the final two minutes of the third before the Giants capped the comeback with an OT winner from Zack Ostapchuk.

Royals head coach Dan Price said his team is looking forward to the eastern road trip and sees it as a prime opportunity to build some momentum.

“It’s a great way to turn the page for us as well, because that was a really tough loss (against Vancouver) at home and it was great to see the fans out, they gave us a lot of momentum during the game. So, we’re going to try to get hot for them on the road and have a little hot streak coming back to Vic,” Price said.

After starting the season 0-6-0, the Royals are 2-2-2 in their last six, taking their -16 goal differential in the former to even over the latter.

Aside from Red Deer, Victoria will make stops in Swift Current, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Calgary and Edmonton during the eastern swing.

READ: Victoria Royals score five unanswered goals to take down Brandon Wheat Kings

hr width=”75%”>

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria RoyalsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada prepares for its 1st World Cup in 36 years

Just Posted

The Victoria Royals are going further east for a road trip, starting on Oct. 26, than they’ve gone since the pandemic hit. Goaltender Tyler Palmer made 40 stops in the Victoria Royals’ 5-2 win over Kelowna in the capital city on Oct. 13. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals set off on first eastern conference road trip since COVID hit

Saanich community members call for safer streets during a protest at San Juan Avenue and Shelbourne Street on Oct. 26, a day after a child was hit in the crosswalk at the location. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Saanich residents call for safer streets after child struck in crosswalk

George Burnside shows off his own personalized hell on wheels, a 1965 Ford Fairlane 500 Sport Coupe. For the soft-spoken chef, the vehicle has become a tool to overcome his alcoholism. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula man drives scary clown car to personal redemption

Staffing issues could see blue boxes out overnight as Emterra staffing shortages hold up pickup across the Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)
Delays again for CRD blue box program as staffing issues return

Pop-up banner image