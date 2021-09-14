Canada’s Connor Braid (6) runs the ball against Fiji during World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

Canada’s Connor Braid (6) runs the ball against Fiji during World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

Victoria rugby stalwart Connor Braid retires in wake of Tokyo Olympics

Sevens star also had 26 caps for the Canadian 15s team

Canadian rugby veteran Connor Braid has announced his retirement.

The 31-year-old from Victoria joins sevens teammates Nate Hirayama and Conor Trainer in leaving the sport. All three were part of the Canadian squad that finished eighth at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

“I’ve decided to hang up the boots and call the career after Tokyo,” Braid wrote in a social media post. “To every coach and team who gave me a chance; thank you. This sport is such a good education to young athletes around values and respect. I don’t know another game like it in that way.

“Thank you to the fans and my opponents. It’s been an absolute pleasure to get to know you. To my teammates, I love you. My greatest joy, hands down, has been sharing the locker room, the stadium tunnel, and the pitch with you. I am so grateful for that. Thank you for being you.”

He also thanked his family for its “unwavering support.”

In addition to his sevens career, Braid won 26 caps for the Canadian 15s team between 2010 and 2018. He started at inside centre in a 23-18 loss to Italy in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, only to see his tournament end early when he suffered a broken jaw and concussion in the 14th minute.

Braid played professionally for Doncaster Knights, London Scottish and Worcester Warriors in England, and Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: How a scrawny kid from Oak Bay bulked into one of rugby sevens’ best

Rugby Canada

Previous story
Victoria Royals final roster to be released any day now

Just Posted

Canada’s Connor Braid (6) runs the ball against Fiji during World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms
Victoria rugby stalwart Connor Braid retires in wake of Tokyo Olympics

A special weather statement has been issued for Greater Victoria with winds gusting up to 70 km/h forecast for the B.C. inner south coast into Wednesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong winds starting overnight prompt weather statement for Greater Victoria

South Island Counselling director of administration Stacey Cronin, and acting director of clinical services Richard Sayad encourage residents to seek mental health care, as global and personal events weigh heavier than ever before. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich counselling centre sees uptick in demand before back-to-school

Canadian comic Norm Macdonald arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day at The Langham Huntington Hotel on April 2, 2015, in Pasadena, Calif. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Chris Pizzello)
Norm Macdonald’s Victoria ‘scrabble story’ resurfaces following death