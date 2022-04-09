Vikes women’s soccer star Trinity Kettyls awarded UVic’s top student-athlete award

UVic president Kevin Hall, left, and Vikes women’s soccer co-captain Trinity Kettyls, winner of the Presidents Cup, awarded to the university’s most outstanding student-athlete for the year. The presentation was part of the annual Vikes athletics awards ceremony held April 5. (APShutter.com/courtesy of UVic)

Fourth-year women’s soccer co-captain Trinity Kettyls has earned the University of Victoria’s top athletic honour, the President’s Cup.

Kettyls took the top prize during the Celebration of Champions event on April 5 at the university. The President’s Cup is awarded to an outstanding student-athlete who combines scholastic achievement and athletic ability over the course of the school year.

The Vikes soccer star also received the Provost award, given to a varsity student-athlete with the highest academic average, as well as the Varsity Highlight award, a peer-selected prize for demonstrating leadership, community engagement and a positive attitude.

Anna Mollenhauer, U Sports women’s field hockey Player of the Year, was named the Vikes female Athlete of the Year while Olympic rower and national champion Patrick Keane received the honour on the men’s side.

Mollenhauer came up clutch when the Vikes secured their 14th field hockey national championship last fall. In a best-of-three final against University of Toronto that saw three games decided by shootouts, Mollenhauer was the lone player from either team to score in all three shootouts.

READ: UVic women win third straight national field hockey championship

Chanelle Edwards-Challenger received the Chancellor’s Award for being an outstanding contributor to the women’s rugby program, both on and off the pitch.

The men’s Rookie of the Year award was shared by Elias Ralph – he earned the same honour for Canada West men’s basketball – and national champion rower Giancarlo DiPompeo.

The ceremony also saw golfer Christina Spence Proteau, cross country runner Trish Wellman-Fougner, basketball player Cord Clemens and the CIAU champion 1984-85 women’s basketball team inducted into the UVic Sports Hall of Fame.

READ: UVic Vikes track runners, men’s basketball cap seasons at nationals

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak baySaanichUVic Vikes