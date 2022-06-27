Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Banff Sunshine Village to open to skiers, snowboarders and hikers on Canada Day

Resort plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday

A lingering winter snowpack in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains means skiers and snowboarders can spend this week — including Canada Day — on the slopes.

Banff Sunshine Village says on its website that it plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday.

Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications, says there’s still a lot of snow at the resort after it received more than 900 centimetres this season.

She says the resort will open its Strawberry Express chairlift and the runs around it.

The resort will also open a small terrain park.

Visitors can also go sightseeing from the Standish Express chairlift with the same ticket.

RELATED: Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

Banffskiing

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

Tyson Elder, operations manager for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, said the situation is getting desperate in face of food shortages and growing demand as inflation has cut into the budgets of more and more people. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula food bank in dire need as demand surges but orders shorted

Victoria police are searching for missing 18-year-old Saira Taylor. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: 18-year-old Saira Taylor last seen in Victoria

The McNeill Avenue corridor in Oak Bay, from Foul Bay Road to Transit Road, is slated for infrastructure upgrades to slow vehicle traffic. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Parking stays, centre line may not on Oak Bay commuter road

Oak Bay Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Beach Drive on June 26. (Courtesy Oak Bay Fire Department)
Sunday evening gas leak shuts down Oak Bay block near Cattle Point