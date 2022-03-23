Rebecca Gidney, executive director of Kootenai Community Centre Society, poses with Lisa and Karl Folvik, owners of Kootenay Euro Shop. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Rebecca Gidney, executive director of Kootenai Community Centre Society, poses with Lisa and Karl Folvik, owners of Kootenay Euro Shop. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Gift of independence: Creston business donates vehicle to family in need

Kootenay Euro Shop has gifted a car to a mother of four

Sometimes, just one act of kindness can change lives and a local business in Creston has stepped up to be that change by gifting a car to a family in need.

“We come across decent cars every once in a while, so we bring them back to a better state of condition where they are sound and safe,” said Karl Folvik, owner of Kootenay Euro Shop.

“It could be dependable for someone that needs it – a single mom, single dad, or a family. Transportation can be a barrier to employment or just a better quality of life.”

Folvik had recently serviced a courtesy car that was no longer needed at the shop, but still reliable for getting around town.

He reached out to Leon Rogers, a local pastor and member of the Creston Firefighters Society, to find out who would benefit from being gifted the vehicle.

Rogers served as the liaison with Kootenai Community Centre Society, a safe home for women fleeing abuse, and learned that a mother of four had been without her own transportation for quite awhile.

“The vast majority of our population of clients is low income and vulnerable,” said Rebecca Gidney, executive director of Kootenai Community Centre Society.

“Lots of them don’t have vehicles or have left a relationship where they’ve lost everything. Housing is a major struggle, but I would say transportation is the next biggest barrier because people can’t get to work if they don’t have a vehicle.”

While Creston is a small town, there is no access to public transportation. It can be difficult to walk everywhere throughout the seasons, even more so with four children.

“It will make a really big difference in her life for certain,” said Gidney. “She’s so grateful and excited to have some more independence.”

The owners of Kootenay Euro Shop would like to continue this initiative by donating a vehicle to the community doing on a semi-annual basis.

“It feels good just knowing someone’s gonna be better off because of it,” said Folvik.

READ MORE: Creston CIBC robbed a second time

Creston ValleyDonation

Previous story
B.C. chefs use Vancouver Island feast to prep to take on the for Culinary World Cup

Just Posted

The University of Victoria announced the opening of the first United Nations leadership training centre on North America’s west coast on March 22. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
First UN leadership training centre on West Coast lands at UVic

Victoria council, meeting as committee of the whole, will consider a motion on a voluntary reconciliation tax. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria considering voluntary reconciliation tax for property owners

The draft of Sidney’s new climate action plans points to the municipality’s southeast near the municipal boundary with North Saanich as an area with high flooding risk through severe coastal storm surges caused by climate change. (Black Press Media file photo)
Coordinated effort needed for Sidney to reach ambitious climate change goals

Esquimalt has voted against an increased 2022 Victoria Police Department budget. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt rejects additional VicPD funding requests