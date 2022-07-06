The $15 million unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Vancouver will expire at midnight on August 13 if not claimed (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS).

Millionaire mystery: $15-million winning B.C. lottery ticket remains unclaimed

The Lotto Max ticket purchased last summer in Vancouver is set to expire in August

It’s time to check your couch cushions, junk drawers, and pants pockets.

A $15-million winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in B.C. nearly a year ago has yet to be claimed.

B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is urging players who purchased a ticket in Vancouver for the Aug. 13, 2021 draw to check their numbers.

The winning ticket matches all seven numbers in the lottery draw: 1, 14, 17, 20, 28, 32 and 38.

However, time is ticking for a winner to step forward.

According to BCLC, prize winners have one year from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim the prize. This means that the missing ticket will expire at midnight on Aug. 13.

The specific location where the lottery ticket was purchased has not been announced.

To check your tickets, visit the PlayNow website.

