The RCMP have a long history of providing law enforcement across Canada. How many provinces do not use the RCMP to provide provincial policing services? (Black Press file photo)

The RCMP have a long history of providing law enforcement across Canada. How many provinces do not use the RCMP to provide provincial policing services? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force turns 150 years old in 2023

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been a part of Canada for the past 150 years, starting as the Northwest Mounted Police in 1873.

Today, the iconic uniform of Canada’s national police force is recognized around the world, and the musical ride once featured on the $50 bill, has been a symbol of Canada.

How much do you know about the RCMP, its past and its present? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

Francis Jeffery Dickens, the son of author Charles Dickens, served in the North-West Mountain Police from Nov. 4, 1874, to March 1, 1886.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsRCMP

 

Two puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Two puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably

Just Posted

Voyage, by Janis Woode, at The Avenue Gallery.
At the Galleries: March means multi-media across Greater Victoria art spaces

The B.C. government brought in new regulations at the start of 2023 that expanded the list of items that can be recycled through blue bin and depot programs. Some are calling for more to be done in quelling the amount of single-use items making it to market. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Groups want plastic waste reduced at the source as B.C. expands recycling list

Priscila Kumar and Teale Phelps Bondaroff distribute I Remember to a free little library. (Samantha Duerksen)
Teen author distributes book on Victoria-based choir empowering those with dementia

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Pop-up banner image