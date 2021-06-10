The YOCTO has a fully functional shower, toilet, fridge, stove, microwave, single bed, and a space to hang clothes. (Special to The News)

The YOCTO has a fully functional shower, toilet, fridge, stove, microwave, single bed, and a space to hang clothes. (Special to The News)

VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

A Maple Ridge builder’s tiny passion project might have some sizeable applications.

John Anjo is the founder/director of Dwelltech. He has worked in housing for 25 years, and his core business is granny flats and homes for First Nations people.

Typically, the buildings he constructs are in the 300 square foot range, but recently he built a 72 square foot office.

Anjo took a good look at the just completed portable work space and said to himself – ‘I’m going to make a home out of this.’

“They all thought I was crazy to try to fit everything in,” Anjo said of his colleagues when he presented the idea.

READ MORE: Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

READ MORE: Tiny homes stolen from Surrey lot recovered by police

But fit it in, he did.

The Yocto, named after the smallest official metric system prefix (10 x 24), is a fully operative home.

Neatly tucked in a space which would hardly fit this sentence is a fridge, stove, microwave, sink, a full-size shower and toilet, a single bed, a clothes rack, a stool, a heater, a water heater, and lights both inside-and-out of the unit.

“You can drop it anywhere, plug it in, hook it up to a septic line, and a garden hose, and you’re good to go,” Anjoa said.

While it was only put together as a novelty, he believes there are numerous uses for the tiny residence.

He said it would work for students living in their parent’s house who want a little more space, remote vacation rentals, or writing cabins.

“It’s functional, so there might be a market for this,” Anjo said.

The Yocto is expected to be sold for $24,900.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessHousingMaple Ridge

 

Anjo said the tiny house would be perfect as a writing cabin, or a small house for a student wanting some space from their parents… or vice versa. (Special to The News)

Anjo said the tiny house would be perfect as a writing cabin, or a small house for a student wanting some space from their parents… or vice versa. (Special to The News)

Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million
Next story
Lotto Max continues to break records as Friday’s draw reaches $120 million in total prizes

Just Posted

Vancouver Island First Nations and others gather on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. The timing of the discovery will affect Victoria’s marking of July 1 as Canada Day this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
No Canada Day events in Victoria, out of respect for First Nations

Reconciliation-based hour-long TV presentation to air later this summer, rather than July 1

The City of Langford is looking at options for a piece of land it owns near the north end of Langford Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford mulling sale, development options for property near Langford Lake

City looks to recoup purchase price, add public amenities; citizen’s group seeks nature park status

Two women captured here on surveillance video are suspected in a string of thefts from Save-On-Foods stores in Western Canada. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP searching for a travelling grocery store thieves

Female duo have made off with over $7,000 from Save-On-Foods stores in B.C., on Prairies

The potential renaming of Trutch Street in Fairfield to Truth Street will wait until fall, after Victoria councillors voted to get more information on the effects of such a move. (Google Maps)
Victoria street renaming proposal to have moment of truth this fall

City council will await details on implications for Trutch residents, First Nations input

Clare Lowery, 92, was one of many seniors at a demonstration that shut down traffic on Belleville Street outside the legislature on Thursday afternoon. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Seniors block Belleville Street in old-growth solidarity protest

Over 100 senior citizens called on the province to protect more old-growth forests from logging

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
POLL: Should there be a moratorium on old-growth logging on Vancouver Island?

The fight over the future of B.C.’s old-growth forests has thrust a… Continue reading

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

Chilliwack’s Matt Johnson was strapped into a straight jacket and hung by his ankles upside down, and had less than two minutes to free himself before two spinning saw blades fell. (America’s Got Talent video)
VIDEO: Chilliwack escape artist Matt Johnson dazzles judges on America’s Got Talent

Johnson brought a packed auditorium to its feet with a death-defying stunt

Carl Sweet (left) speaks with Rod Burns before the march from Logger Mike to MLA Michele Babchuk’s office in Campbell River. The men were from two different sides of the issue of old growth logging in B.C. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Old growth forest counter-rallies converge on the streets of Island city

Pro-forestry and preserve old growth supporters argue and debate in front of MLA’s office

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Most Read