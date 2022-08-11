Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm

Vanessa Kizyma
Taylor Selby Robinson
Dena Grebinski
Dena Grebinski
Stephan Muhlbauer

The Okanagan got lit up Wednesday night after a thunderstorm rolled through the valley.

Lightning crackled through the region from Penticton to Vernon for several hours starting at about 8:30 p.m.

Many took the opportunity to get out their cameras and snap pictures of the light display as the Okanagan was treated to a summer storm.

Environment Canada is forecasting another thunderstorm to hit the Okanagan on Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large part of B.C. on Thursday afternoon, including the North, Central and South Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap.

If there is heavy rainfall in the region it could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, they added. Friday is also expected to have showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm, said Environment Canada.

Do you have a photo or video of last night’s storm? Send it to okanagan@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganStorm

Previous story
Treasure hunting robot showdown tests UBC students’ technical prowess

Just Posted

The IIO has cleared a police dog handling officer of wrongdoing stemming from a January 2022 incident where a robbery suspect was bit in the head area and lower body while face-down. (File Photo)
B.C. watchdog clears Victoria police dog handler whose canine bit man in head

Residents enjoy a block party gathering Aug. 4 on Elm Street in Saanich, organized as a way to help people come together and continue healing following the June 28 shootout at the nearby BMO Bank of Montreal branch on Shelbourne Street. (Courtesy of Rebecca Kirkwood)
Saanich neighbourhood block party helps residents heal after bank shootout

Cameron Gamble is wanted on a nation-wide warrant after failing to return to his community-based residential facility in Victoria. (Courtesy VicPD)
Greater Victoria fugitive wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Mill Hill Regional Park has grown by 9.8 hectares after a land deal between the CRD and Town of View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD expands Mill Hill park with land from View Royal